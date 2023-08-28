While a win would have been nice, Ballarat City knew heading into Sunday's clash with runaway competition leader Avondale, whatever the result, their fate will be sealed in next weekend's final round.
A 1-0 loss at home in a strange way was one of the club's best results of the season, with City able to stick with Avondale until the 72nd minute.
A slight reshuffle of the team could have unsettled the City line-up, but it was necessary to shore up the defence and it almost paid off.
"We had a slight reshuffle of the team which saw Caitlin Johnston partner Sacchi Rose-Grigg in central defence," co-coach Laura Brady said.
"The experienced duo brought an extra layer of solidity to our defence and Lisa Hill (at goalkeeper) dealt with all opportunities confidently.
"Ruby Mansfield-Lewis also continued her terrific season at left back winning her one-on-one duels."
Brady said the performance was demonstrative of the development of the squad throughout the season.
"We remained disciplined in shape and had good periods of possession dominance," she said.
"Nat Barbara, in particular looked to threaten from midfield. In the end it was a shot from the edge of the box that made the difference in the 72nd minute."
"We fought hard to secure a point in the dying moments but lacked finesse in front of goal."
Still second on the ladder, Ballarat has to beat Brunswick City next weekend to be assured of promotion. Third-placed Fawkner sits just one point behind but should win its final game.
While Ballarat City would be heavily favoured to defeat Brunswick City, there is a touch of intrigue going into the contest with Brunswick still able to move out of the relegation zone if it causes an upset result.
The Sebastopol Vikings have been the unwilling participant of a great success story, with Craigieburn City's 4-1 victory allowing it to gain promotion to State League 2 for next season.
The Vikings were in a no-win situation in their final game of the year, unable to go up the ladder, but secure in the knowledge they were safe in State League 3 for 2024.
It meant it was a game of pride for the Vikings, but a game that meant so much more to their opponents.
For the most part though, the Vikings held their desperate opponents. A first-half goal from Nedeljko Mitrovic meant the teams were locked at 1-1 at the break.
For more than an hour the teams traded blows, but when Craigieburn City latched hit the back of the net in the 63rd minute, the floodgates opened for the home side with goals in the 69th and 71st minute securing the impressive victory.
With other results going their way, with both Williamstown and Western Eagles finishing at 1-1, the three points meant Craigieburn City moved up to second on the table and up a division next season.
For the Vikings, it's fair to say it was a middling season. At times they threatened against the top sides, but there were moments where it fell away. An eight win, five draw and nine loss season was a fair reflection on the year.
It was an eighth-placed finish, but the evenness of the competition meant they were just 11 points off promotion. A couple of draws becoming wins and a couple of losses becoming points would have given them a chance of moving up, which would give the team a fair amount of confidence for next season.
IN THE NEWS:
Like the Vikings, Ballarat found itself in a no-win situation at the weekend with them and opponents Bendigo playing each other in a game for pride.
Neither side could move up or down and while Ballarat managed to get on the board first, they always seemed likely to struggle against a pretty powerful opponent.
It was Bendigo's Alex Caldow that would have the big say in the outcome. A goal right on half-time and then two more after the break had his side on the way to a big 5-2 win.
Ballarat's season ends with a 7-1-12 record in eighth position in the 11-team competition.
The club will need to take stock in the off-season to decide what its future will be. It should be in a position to challenge for promotion in years to come, but will need a re-think of its operations should that be the ultimate goal.
Top teams Ballarat North United Black and Vikings have warmed up for the Ballarat District Soccer Association finals in style, each recording big wins at the weekend.
The Vikings match-up with Forest turned was the most interesting contest of the round, a battle between second and third, but for the most part, the Vikings controlled the contest.
Two goals in the space of two minutes to Liam Dawson and Edwin North put the gap between the sides, something Forest was unable to peg back. North would score for a second time in the 65th minute securing an impressive 3-0 win for the Vikings.
Ballarat North United Black tuned up for its finals campaign with a 7-0 whitewash of Ballarat.
Just one goal separated the sides at half time, but United put the foot on the pedal in the second half, slamming home six goals to record a huge win.
Bacchus Marsh and Maryborough played out a nil-all draw while no scores were available from the Creswick versus Victoria Park match.
The women's competition saw big wins to Vikings, Ballarat North United and Ballarat.
The first week of finals will see the top two sides in the men's competition North Ballarat United Black and Vikings play for a position in the grand final, while Forest meets Creswick in the elimination semi final. The winner of that game plays the loser of United versus Vikings.
In the women's competition, Vikings and North United also meet with a grand final position on the line while Ballarat will clash with Forest Rangers in the elimination semi.
