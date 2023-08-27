IN BETWEEN slinging coffees, Katie Gleisner has found "learning the hard way" harder than she had thought.
After 16 years working in government at state, then Pyrenees Shire level, Ms Gleisner felt there had to be a better way to promote what she was passionate about: a space for youth and creatives to band together.
When the historic Beaufort Motors site became available, Ms Gleisner seized her chance.
She resigned from her council job in planning and development on July 31 and within 10 days had opened The Flywheel Bar and Cafe.
"While working [in council] I felt there was so much capacity for a strong vibrant community where creative minds can come together with art and music," Ms Gleisner said.
"I felt there was nowhere really for youth and creatives to come together."
Ms Gleisner had no small business experience and no hospitality experience but said Beaufort residents had rallied behind her for a cafe open seven days a week.
This includes cake queen Sara Kittelty, who Ms Gleisner said had been incredibly generous in helping with even the smallest details, such as reconfiguring point of sale technology to better-match how people would order their coffees.
Two of Ms Kittelty's daughters have stepped up to work as has a son of Mrs Baker - the namesake of Mrs Baker's Still House in nearby Elmhurst.
Ms Gleisner grew up north of Mount Cole, on the Elmhurst side, and is passionate about offering quality products to the wider Beaufort community and its tourists stopping off the Western Highway, such as popular Melbourne coffee brand ST.ALi, just as you would find in Ballarat's FIKA and Johnny Aloo.
Ms Gleisner has also been collaborating with Pyrenees wine-makers and brewers to become a space showcasing the region. As part of this, Ms Gleisner has been seeking a broader general liquor licence to allow for distribution of Pyrenees wines.
The Courier has reported on planning documents to transform what was an existing cafe area into a larger restaurant space and bar, with large glass doors into an adjoining vacant lot for outdoor dining.
Only now, Ms Gleisner has found herself on the other end of planning documents.
"It's interesting coming from local government looking at the official capacity and details," she said.
"A lot of official stuff has flowed over into the cafe. I had a guy pop in with a question on planning the other day. I'm happy to try and help.
"There are a lot of familiar faces. The population is going up and is becoming a lot younger with a lot more diversity...I think [Beaufort] deserves a place like this. There should be no reason to have to travel into Ballarat all the time."
