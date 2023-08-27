The Courier
Home/News/Business
Our Places

Beaufort in Focus: new cafe to promote youth, creative space

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN BETWEEN slinging coffees, Katie Gleisner has found "learning the hard way" harder than she had thought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.