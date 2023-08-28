Three wins to finish off the season, including a brilliant 4-3 result against second placed Yarra Valley at the weekend has seen WestVic's State League 1 women finish the season in fifth position on the ladder.
The result is the club's best ever finish in State League 1 and will give it plenty of confidence that it can retain its place in State League 1 next season provided it can put together a reserves team.
Things looked dicey less than a month ago after WestVic went two months without a win, but three successive victories to finish the year allowed the club to restore their position with a fifth-placing overall.
At the weekend, it was goals to Mikenna Papworth, Jenny Zhou, Amelie Reddick and Hannah Moloney that allowed the team to walk away with the points.
The women's season has come to an end on a high and now the real season begins for the State League 2 men who completed their unbeaten season with a thumping 7-0 win over Collegians-X.
There was no great shock in this result with youngster Mason Sutton the dominant forward on the pitch, scoring a hat-trick in the thumping win.
IN OTHER NEWS:
James Van Der Schyff, Chris Vaughan, Ned Jackson and Nathan Hargreaves also got on the board in what was arguably one of the team's most impressive performances of the season.
WestVic finished on top of the ladder with 40 points, which was made up of 12 wins and four draws. It finished seven points clear of Knox.
While the draw for the finals has yet to be released, it is likely that WestVic will face Knox at home this weekend in the major semi-final with the winner earning direct qualification into the grand final two weeks later.
The loser will face the winner of St Bedes versus Melbourne High School Old Boys.
