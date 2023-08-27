WHAT essentially started as a fife and drum pub band transformed into one of the state's oldest brass collectives, set to mark its 150-year anniversary.
Beaufort Municipal Band had its first play-out for a quadrille event at the town hall. The band has composed a rich history in state and national performance competitions but is best known for its performances, once a month, in Beaufort's band rotunda.
Band vice-president Rodney Broadbent, who joined the band about seven years old, said the band was always evolving and looking for new members but it had been a community effort to reach such a milestone.
"Sometimes we get help from other bands and we help others - we've had a few helping a wind orchestra when we would normally play this month," Mr Broadbent said. "We're still going strong - we have good percussion but are a bit light on tubas and cornets."
The band is working to move into the town's new community hub, based at the old primary school, in a purpose fit-out. Until then, the band shares a space with Beaufort's senior citizens.
History is important, too. Mr Broadbent has been on a working party to save Beaufort's civic hall, a space where the band won a Royal South Street Society prize in the mid-1970s. The band rotunda in the town centre has been restored and restabilised to keep it safe and functional.
It has been a big year for the band with playouts in Portarlington last summer, Bright in winter and on The George verandah for Ballarat Heritage Weekend in May.
A day-long celebration concert to mark the band's 150 years at Beaufort Town Hall on September 10 will feature visiting bands and past players. Mr Broadbent said the band was keeping silent on a surprise performance in the finale.
