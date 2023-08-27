The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Jockey Chris McCarthy in hospital after jumps racing fall at Ballarat

Updated August 27 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McCarthy returns to the mounting yard on Fabalot after winning the JJ Houlahan Hurdle. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos
Chris McCarthy returns to the mounting yard on Fabalot after winning the JJ Houlahan Hurdle. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

Jockey Chris McCarthy is conscious and being taken to hospital after he suffered a heavy fall from the Patrick Payne-trained Twin Spinner in race 5 at Ballarat on Grand National Steeplechase day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.