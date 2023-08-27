Jockey Chris McCarthy is conscious and being taken to hospital after he suffered a heavy fall from the Patrick Payne-trained Twin Spinner in race 5 at Ballarat on Grand National Steeplechase day.
Approaching the first jump of the home straight double, the gelding appeared to slip before taking off and sent McCarthy over the top, where he appeared to be stood on by another horse.
McCarthy was unable to be moved for several minutes and stewards made the quick decision to abandon the race as the field approached the back straight.
In the previous race, McCarthy had ridden winner Fabalot in the JJ Houlahan Hurdle.
The Victorian Jockey's Association released the following statement a short time ago:
"Chris McCarthy is conscious and has a suspected shoulder injury. Further updates as advised."
The riderless Twin Spinner galloped on and did not look to have sustained any major injuries from the incident.
The Grand National is still scheduled to be run this afternoon, but the club is waiting for a replacement ambulance before runners can enter the track.
