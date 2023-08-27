Miners Rest trainer Henry Dwyer has celebrated one of the biggest wins of his career with Brungle Bertie dominating a quality field to win the Grand National Steeplechase (4500m) at Ballarat.
Brungle Bertie ($29.80) had been set for this race all season, with the trainer confident his eight-year-old gelding had built into form, despite running into trouble at his last outing at Sandown.
Prior to the race, Dwyer had expressed concerns about the dryer than usual track conditions after a mild winter, but he need not have worried with his charge winning by five-and-a-half lengths.
The biggest concern looked to be the form of Stern Idol, but the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained star was unable to finish the course.
Earlier in the day, jockey Chris McCarthy was taken to hospital after he suffered a heavy fall from the Patrick Payne-trained Twin Spinner in race 5.
Approaching the first jump of the home straight double, the gelding appeared to slip before taking off and sent McCarthy over the top, where he appeared to be stood on by another horse.
McCarthy was unable to be moved for several minutes and stewards made the decision to abandon the race as the field approached the back straight.
In the previous race, McCarthy had ridden winner Fabalot in the JJ Houlahan Hurdle.
The Victorian Jockey's Association said, "Chris McCarthy is conscious and has a suspected shoulder injury." The riderless Twin Spinner galloped on and did not look to have sustained any major injuries.
