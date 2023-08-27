The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Brungle Berties wins action-packed Grand National Steeplechase

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Miners Rest trainer Henry Dwyer has celebrated one of the biggest wins of his career with Brungle Bertie dominating a quality field to win the Grand National Steeplechase (4500m) at Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.