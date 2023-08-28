Sebastopol's likely best-and-fairest winner for 2023 suffered a broken leg against Redan while two star forwards could also miss the Ballarat Football Netball League finals in a massive blow to last year's grand finallists' hopes.
The Burra will be without playing co-coach Luke Kiel for the entirety of their finals campaign after breaking his leg in the final term against Redan.
Kiel was taken to hospital on Saturday night.
Sebastopol also lost James Keeble and Toby Hutt during the round 18 match-up.
Staff initially feared Keeble had tweaked his hamstring, but the important forward believed it could just be a corked thigh.
His fellow forward in Toby Hutt awaits scans during the week after injuring his knee in the third term.
Sebastopol was unsure of the extent of the injury but was hopeful of a miracle before week one of finals.
Hutt led Sebastopol with 34 goals in the home-and-away season.
Keeble finished with 15 goals from 12 games.
The Burra go head-to-head with East Point in Saturday's elimination final.
VFL-listed recruit Jay Dahlhaus successfully made it through Saturday's contest, his first game since breaking his hand against North Ballarat.
Liam Stow, who returned from suspension through the reserves, also injured his hamstring against Redan.
