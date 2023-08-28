The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: Heartbreak for Burra with key trio sidelined

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 28 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:00am
Sebastopol's likely best-and-fairest winner for 2023 suffered a broken leg against Redan while two star forwards could also miss the Ballarat Football Netball League finals in a massive blow to last year's grand finallists' hopes.

