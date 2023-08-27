From large spectacles to unique, intimate moments, the opening weekend of Ballarat International Foto Biennale has been leaving many visitors in awe.
BIFB chief executive Vanessa Gerrans said her heart was "swelling with pride" after the first weekend which had thousands experience the different art, galleries and talks.
"It's such a wonderful vibe in the city," she said.
Ms Gerrans said the workshops were "bursting at the seam", more chairs needed to be put out for people and people were struggling to get into the Art Gallery to see the Andy Warhol exhibit.
"People have been out lining up for autographs, to have their posters and books signed by artists," she said.
"Visiting artists and people are talking to each other and having great conversations.
"I've been walking around with Platon in his space and people will come up to him and thank him for his talk."
The talk from Platon at the Regent Theatre ended in a standing ovation.
"It was very inspiring and people have been coming up to him in the street and thanking him for his words," Ms Gerrans said.
Ms Gerrans said another highlight was the Artist Talk by Swedish photographer Erik Johansson .
"It's lovely to have these international artists around for the launch weekend," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Gerrans said there was more to discover over the coming weeks.
"People have come up to me and have been happy, excited and curious," she said.
"We have thousands through at the Art Gallery and The Mining Exchange, it's been very encouraging.
"A lot of people are eager to tell their friends and come back to see more of the festival."
Next week will be the The Art of Lunch, with an entree and dessert inspired by the event and artists.
"Every weekend there's a focus or a series of events, so hopefully people and appear next weekend," Ms Gerrans said.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.