The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Maiem choir concert shares Torres Strait island culture in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated August 28 2023 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children in the Boite choir sing traditional Torres Strait songs in Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford
Children in the Boite choir sing traditional Torres Strait songs in Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford

AMID the rhetoric on a Voice to Parliament, children from across the region offered a chance to reflect and listen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.