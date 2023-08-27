AMID the rhetoric on a Voice to Parliament, children from across the region offered a chance to reflect and listen.
Maiem: Songs from the Torres Straits united Indigenous and non-Indigenous Ballarat children in songs and stories, many that existed well before colonisation.
Artistic director Deb Lowah Clark, a proud Torres Straits woman and educator, said this was a chance for young people to celebrate and learn about an Australian Indigenous culture.
"We wove in a story from St Paul's Island of a ghost net in the water floating around fish and sharks...This was about saving the shark and sustainability, to be aware of ourselves and looking after Country," she said. "...Learning this stuff allows students and teachers to build an allyship so when difficult conversations come up they can have that knowledge."
The Boite, which presented Maiem in partnership with choir director Stella Savy, is a choir project bringing together schools and community youth choirs from across the state. Each year the chorus collaborates with artists on a different cultural theme.
About 290 students were involved in a Melbourne performance, while the Ballarat performance on Saturday featured students from Yuille Park Community College, Woodmans Hill secondary, St Alipius primary, Mount Rowan secondary, Bacchus Marsh primary and the Mini Monas.
Ms Lowah Clark, who said Uncle Luke Captain was also involved in the project as a cultural advisor, added it was important to ensure the songs and dance, traditional and new, were appropriately approved by Maiem elders.
"We had shadow puppetry made with rubble, including ghost nets. We asked if we could tell the story and we will take that back in proof to show what we did in Ballarat," Ms Lowah Clark said.
"We live in the south but we showed how kids could bring the stories here in song and dance and tell the way we live. Some are fun and some are important."
