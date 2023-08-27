Springbank and Gordon are one step away from second consecutive grand final appearances
The Tigers secured a preliminary berth with a 23-point win over Bungaree in an elimination final at Buninyong on Saturday.
Gordon kicked away in the last term to down Hepburn by 35 points in a qualifying final at Learmonth on Sunday.
They will now have a week off and are potentially on target for their second grand final clash in as many years.
Bungaree backs up against Carngham-Linton in a knockout semi-final at Buninyong on Saturday and Hepburn meets Skipton in a semi-final at Learmonth on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the Demons will be without Alex Ross for the clash after he sustained a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury in the loss.
Springbank grabbed what would be a match-winning break in the second quarter after an even opening against Bungaree.
The Tigers added six goals to lead by 30 points and from there were able to keep Bungaree at arm's length.
"I felt we controlled it from there," Springbank coach Andrew Challis said.
He could hardly have been happy with what was the Tigers' 14th consecutive win.
Challis said while there was potential to go away to an even bigger winning margin, he was content to be able to rest several players late.
These included spearhead Stephen Staunton, who kicked four goals and will be pivotal to the Tigers' hopes of securing a premiership.
Challis expects to have to find spots for three players for the preliminary final, with Jarrod and James Curran, and Chris Quinlan set to be fit.
Jarrod Curran (knee) withdrew from the selected side for Saturday.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said Springbank's midfield had given it the edge, with a cleaner brand of football.
"We stuck at it and gave ourselves a chance, but couldn't get close enough."
Bungaree has now lost four of its past five outings and will undoubtedly be keen to get back Ben Dodd (quadricep) to bolster its midfield for the semi-final.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said the spread of goalkickers for the Eagles had been pivotal in getting the better of Hepburn.
With Toohey out with a shoulder injury, the Eagles had 10 players kick goals.
He said Gordon had seen the benefit of keeping the Burras guessing on its avenue to goal.
Toohey said while the margin was never great and Hepburn was always close enough to strike, he still felt comfortable that the Eagles had its measure. Gordon booted four goals to Hepburn's one in the last quarter to open up the final margin.
Toohey said he was looking forward to the break for his players.
Gordon will play the winner of the Bungaree v Carngham-Linton semi-final in a preliminary final, and Springbank tackle the winner of the Hepburn v Skipton semi-final.
Gordon 4.0 7.2 10.4 14.8 (92)
Hepburn 2.4 4.6 7.7 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Gordon: J.Graham 2, M.Nolan 2, M.Griffiths 2, C.Ascough 2, J.Clampit 1, J.Gorman 1, B.Schiltz 1, E.Crackel 1, B.Sutcliffe 1, B.Griffiths 1; Hepburn: J.Hogan 2, Q.Butt 2, B.McKay 2, S.Tighe 1, N.Johns 1
BEST - Gordon: H.Biggs, E.Crackel, L.Gunnell, M.Griffiths, S.Griffiths, T.Murphy; Hepburn: H.Rodgers, F.Anscombe, Q.Butt, R.Jenkins, D.O'Halloran, J.Grant
Springbank 3.1 9.2 10.5 15.8 (98)
Bungaree 3.2 4.2 7.3 12.3 (75)
GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 4, T.Finco 3, Z.Kennedy 2, H.Twaits 2, J.Maher 1, B.Haintz 1, A.Challis 1, B.Maher 1; Bungaree: J.Butler 4, T.Elliott 3, J.Murphy 1, M.Geary 1, M.Lawless 1, R.Emerson-Jones 1
BEST - Springbank: S.Donegan, K.Maher, H.Twaits, D.Shelley, F.Toose, K.Kennedy; Bungaree: M.Lawless, M.Geary, T.Elliott, J.Mahar, J.Gallagher, A.Browning"
