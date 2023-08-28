The best moments from an epic final round | Rd 18 Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Redan 12.7 (79) d Sebastopol 7.17 (59)
Bacchus Marsh 12.10 (82) d Ballarat 12.8 (80)
Darley 20.4 (124) d Sunbury 11.13 (79)
NORTH BALLARAT V EAST POINT
East Point 8.14 (62) d North Ballarat 7.11 (53)
LAKE WENDOUREE V MELTON
Melton 14.9 (93) d Lake Wendouree 5.14 (44)
