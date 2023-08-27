Carngham-Linton has again lifted the bar by advancing to the Central Highlands Football League semi-finals.
The Saints' dream season continued with a 20-point win over Newlyn in an elimination final at Dunnstown on Saturday.
Skipton completed a memorable double for former Lexton Plains league teams with come-from-behind six-point win over Dunnstown in an elimination final at Waubra on Saturday to book its place in the semi-finals.
While the margin was comfortable, Carngham-Linton's victory was not without drama, with timekeepers later revealing that the match had ended with about two minutes and 40 seconds remaining on the match clock.
The field umpires called time in the belief the siren had sounded as Brad McDonald kicked his sixth goal for Carngham-Linton and the Saints' erupted into thunderous celebrations with the expectation that the win had been secured.
It is the second time this season in the CHFL that there has been issues relating to the sounding of the final siren in senior matches.
Buninyong claimed that Bungaree kicked the winning goal of their round 13 encounter after the final siren.
However, as was highlighted on that occasion the field umpires' decision is final and there is avenue of appeal.
The AFL laws of the game for 2023 state: end of quarter (a) The end of a quarter occurs when any field umpire or emergency umpire first hears the siren sounded by the timekeepers to signal the end of a quarter. The field umpire shall acknowledge the siren and bring play to an end by blowing a whistle and holding both arms above their head.
Fortunately on Saturday, the issue did not impact the result, with Newlyn conceding the margin would have been too great to peg back even with the additional time available.
For Carngham-Linton though it was all about the hard-fought victory in its first finals appearance since joining the CHFL in 2011 and the next challenge against Bungaree in a knockout semi-final.
There was nothing easy about getting over Newlyn, which repeatedly returned fire after the Saints had threatened to get away.
Carngham-Linton broke away to a game-high lead of 21 points on a couple occasions, including the 12-minute mark of the last term, but each time the Cats responded - closing to within eight points before the Saints kicked the last two majors.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said "excitement" was the best way to describe the experience.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody was full of praise for his players - particularly youngsters Fraser Hay as a hit-up forward, and Jed and Paddy Labbett through the midfield.
Hay was a primary target in attack, kicking six goals and could easily have had more.
The Labbetts found space and used their pace to continually open up Carngham-Linton, and complement the big possession games of the experienced Cal Currie, Sean Willmott and Dan Wehrung.
Injuries did not help Newlyn's cause. The Cats lost defender Marcus Tilley (wrist) in the opening term, Jack Hillas (ankle) in the third quarter and Dylan Fishwick with concussion and a jaw injury late.
Skipton produced a football miracle to finish over the top of Dunnstown.
The Emus were in big trouble at three quarter time, trailing by 17 points, and appeared to be treading water when still eight points down in time-on in the last term.
Late goals to Rhys Monument (5 for the day) and Jack Peeters turned the game on its head. After being the better side for most of the day, Dunnstown had looked in control, but Peeters' long range goal to level the scores meant extra time looked on the cards.
However, the momentum swing continued for the Emus and Monument booted the winner.
Dunnstown and Skipton was locked up at 5.5 (35) apiece at half-time and would be the Towners which steal a march in the third quarter.
They restricted Skipton to one behind with its defensive across the ground, shutting down the Emus' dangerous midfielders Mitch Gilbert and Daniel Kilpatrick.
It look this would be the key to a hard fought wins, but it was Skipton which found a second lease of life just in storm to storm home and leave Dunnstown in disbelief.
The ruck duel between Khyle Forde (Dunnstown) and Pat Graham (Skipton) was intriguing.
Forde won the ruck contests, but Graham impacted around the ground with some telling marks.
Skipton 2.0 5.5 5.6 10.8 (68)
Dunnstown 4.3 5.5 7.11 8.14 (62)
GOALS - Skipton Seniors: R.Monument 5, J.Kirby 2, J.Draffin 1, J.Peeters 1, L.Stranks 1; Dunnstown - T.Wardell 2, B.Cracknell 1, L.Taylor 1, K.Mullane 1, J.Calvitto 1, M.Henderson 1, F.Stevenson 1
BEST - Skipton: R.Monument, P.Graham, M.Romeril, J.Maddock, M.Gilbert, T.Hughes; Dunnstown: F.Stevenson, W.Henderson, K.Mullane, K.Dickson, K.Forde, J.Stefani
Carngham-Linton 3.5 7.12 10.12 15.16 (106)
Newlyn 4.0 6.3 10.5 13.8 (86)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 6, J.Foley 4, T.Scoble 1, D.O'Brien 1, N.O'Brien 1, M.Giddings 1, C.Lloyd 1; Newlyn: F.Hay 6, M.Darmody 3, C.Currie 1, D.Wehrung 1, L.Prendergast 1, S.Murphy-McKay 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald, N.O'Brien, W.Bruty, K.Raven, M.Richardson, T.Clark; Newlyn: F.Hay, S.Willmott, C.Currie, S.Murphy-McKay, P.Labbett, J.Labbett
