The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

CHFL eliminations finals review: Skipton steals unlikely victory, Carngham-Linton raises bar

DB
By David Brehaut
August 27 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Carngham-Linton has again lifted the bar by advancing to the Central Highlands Football League semi-finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.