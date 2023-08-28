The Courier
Hoons removed from Ballarat and Moorabool roads

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:45am
Operation Talladega has netted three high-range drink drivers as well as four drug affected drivers - three of them on ice.

Local News

