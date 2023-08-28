Operation Talladega has netted three high-range drink drivers as well as four drug affected drivers - three of them on ice.
Sergeant Craig Kelso said the highest blood alcohol reading at the weekend was 0.12 per cent - and all were close to or above double the legal limit.
He said all were detected in different places across the Ballarat and Moorabool police service areas, including one near a football game at Learmonth.
"There are many sports finals happening over the next month or so. We'll be targeting them - as well as places where sports fans congregate," Sergeant Kelso said.
"They'll be on notice, sports clubs will be on notice too."
Operation Talladega was named after the 2006 Will Ferrell/Sasha Baron-Cohen comedy about a not-so-bright NASCAR driver.
Of the four drug-affected drivers, one was detected with cannabis in their system in Bacchus Marsh. Police said they were fined $577 and had their licence suspended for six months.
Police also picked up one driver who had never held a licence. Their vehicle was impounded.
Another driver was found with a suspended licence and that car was also impounded.
Officers said another six vehicles were found to be unregistered - and each represented a $962 fine.
One vehicle was found with broken headlights and copped a defect notice.
At least four offences involved probation drivers including failure to stop at a red light and failure to display P-plates.
In one case a P-plate driver with multiple passengers was allegedly detected at 99kmh in a 60 zone, which police said incurred a six month loss of licence.
"That's a recipe for disaster," Sergeant Kelso said.
"All up we detected 16 speeding offences over the weekend.
"Thirteen were 10-to-25kmh over the limit and that means a $385 fine and three demerit points.
"One was 35-40kmh over the limit and that's a $721 fine with a six-month suspended licence.
"Another was more 40km over which means an $817 fine and again - no licence for six months.
"There is also a special category for the 110km zone on the freeway. We had one person who was detected at more than 130kmh. They'll get a three-month suspension and a $385 fine.
"We're disappointed with driver behaviour during Operation Talladega.
"People try and justify their behaviour but really, there is no justification.
"Lives are at risk.
"The road is now at 191 - and that's compared to 155 this time last year."
"All up we processed around 40 drivers with traffic and criminal offences, culminating with the incident on the Western Freeway early Saturday."
The operation turned dramatic around 12.20am at Bacchus Marsh, where a grey Ford travelling east at 160kmh drove into a crossover then down the middle of a freeway median strip at speed for 2km.
Officers said the badly-damaged sedan stopped when it hit a hole - and the two occupants ran off.
A firearm, large amounts of ammunition, illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash were found in the vehicle.
Sergeant Kelso said the investigation was ongoing and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The operation covered the Ballarat police service area (including Pyrenees) and Moorabool PSA (including Hepburn and Golden Plains).
Sergeant Kelso said another Operation Talladega was likely down the track.
"Operation West Connect (across Western Victoria) is also coming up again," he said.
"And there'll be an operation focused on motorbikes.
"We're really starting to ramp things up as the weather gets warmer and we head into Christmas.
"You'll see a lot more police on the road - and in places where you least expect."
