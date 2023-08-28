The Couriersport
BFLW 2023: Devils advance as Rebels graduate leads Lions home

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:00am
Darley is the first BFLW side through to the grand final following a comfortable 63-point win against Lake Wendouree on Sunday.

