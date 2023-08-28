Darley is the first BFLW side through to the grand final following a comfortable 63-point win against Lake Wendouree on Sunday.
Despite the semi final defeat, Lake Wendouree has another opportunity to advance with a preliminary final match-up against Redan.
Redan has not been its usual self this finals series with the Lions' 24-point win against East Point the closest margin between the two sides this season.
It followed a thumping loss at the hands of Darley in week one as the Lions look to recapture their home-and-away season form against the Lakers.
Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Jenna Burke booted a game-high four goals in a best-on-ground performance for Redan, which set up the win with a big second quarter.
It was the first quarter that helped kickstart Darley's convincing win against the Lakers as the Devils raced away with a 63-point triumph.
Lilli Condon's side enjoys a week off before facing the winner of Lake Wendouree and Redan in the grand final.
The BFNL announced that all week three finals games will be held at Marty Busch Reserve on Sunday, September 3.
