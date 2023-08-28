For the last four and a half months, Lilly Wright has been on a Goldilocks-like search around Ballarat to find the best new home for her business.
The Flying Chillies owner said it had been a bit of a struggle finding the right size building with the correct commercial kitchen needs within her budget, but is glad to have finally found a place.
Ms Wright typically sells her Malaysian and Indonesian inspired food at the Ballarat Farmers Market and some of her products can be found at Mia and Talbot in Sebastopol.
She was also renting a commercial kitchen space near Barkly Square for her cooking classes.
"It has been a juggle to do everything in different spaces," Ms Wright said.
"It is time to move into a new space where we can do everything in one spot."
Ms Wright said she thought the new home in Coliseum Walk would be "a perfect place for us to grow".
She said her plan is to set up the space as a cafe from Monday to Saturday.
On Sundays she hopes to run her cooking classes.
She said she had mixed feelings about the new adventure.
"It is very exciting and I am scared," Ms Wright said.
"It's going to be a lot of hard work to get started and I hope I open at the right time in the right moment," she said.
Off the back of winning Ballarat's best pie competition, Ms Wright said she is feeling encouraged to keep experimenting with new food offerings.
She said she wants to expose people to flavours outside of the typical Mie Goreng or Laska.
"There are heaps of different foods I want to bring to the community," Ms Wright said.
"It's going to be the one spot where people can experience all types of food from Malaysia and Indonesia."
Ms Wright hopes to be open at the end of November.
