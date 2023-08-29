BFNL 2023: Cobras pair top rankings | Rd 18 Stars of the Week

Bacchus Marsh veteran Tyson Shea finished the Ballarat Football Netball League in style, leading the competition with 177 ranking points in the win against the Swans.
Shea finished with 31 disposals, a league-high 12 tackles and 14 clearances in the two-point triumph.
His Cobras teammate in Luke Goetz finished with a second-best 168 ranking points as the ruck rounded out a terrific BFNL season.
Goetz recorded a league-best 77 hit-outs.
It was a three-way tie for disposal leaders as Brett Bewley, Harrison Minton-Connell and Will Liston all tallied 34 touches each.
Redan's Izaac Grant wrapped up the Tony Lockett Medal with a five-goal haul against Sebastopol while East Point young gun Strahan Robinson also finished with five majors.
Grant took his season tally to 54 goals.
