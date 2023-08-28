The Courier
Home/News/Council
Analysis

Ballarat rates high compared to Moorabool, Golden Plains shires

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo by Adam Trafford.
File photo by Adam Trafford.

If ripping open your rates notice has ripped apart your bank balance, you're not alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.