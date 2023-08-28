If ripping open your rates notice has ripped apart your bank balance, you're not alone.
We've cracked the stats and found the City of Ballarat is more expensive in general than surrounding councils when it comes to rates.
If you have a three bedroom home valued at the Corelogic median figure of $664,000 for Ballarat and its suburbs, expect to fork out $1885.
But Ballarat homes are more expensive aren't they?
That's not necessarily the case.
Believe it or not, parts of Moorabool appear to be rapidly gentrifying.
The median price for the equivalent home in Ballan is higher - at $686,000 - but the rates are a whole lot lower at just $1566.
In Hepburn, a three-bedroom home in Creswick will set you back $509,000, leading to a rates bill of $1072.
DID YOU GET A SHOCK WITH YOUR RATES THIS YEAR? LET US KNOW BELOW
In Golden Plains, Linton homes were almost the same median price ($508,000) - but rates were just $978.
And if you want to save cash, the Pyrenees Shire is the place to be.
With a median price of $414,000 in Beaufort - rates work out to be just $878 - the kind of bill suburban people in some parts of our region haven't seen in decades.
The figures do not include extra charges for services such as waste management, recycling and street sweeping which are sometimes tacked onto the final figure in the bill from Council.
But what if all these properties were worth the same?
If we compare oranges with oranges, ratepayers in Ballarat pay about $500 more compared to people with a suburban home of equal value in Golden Plains.
Across the five municipalities, an average suburban home is likely to set you back about $556,200.
Based on that figure the owner of a three-bedroom house in Ballarat could expect to pay $1579 in rates.
In Moorabool you're looking at $1269, Pyrenees $1180, Hepburn $1172 and Golden Plains $1071.
But before you pack your bags to a small country town remember you get what you pay for.
While Ballarat, for example, has a nationally-renowned gallery and extensive youth services, there is little of the sort in Moorabool and Hepburn.
In fact, Moorabool still has no indoor pool, after 35 years of lobbying, and Golden Plains has just one static library.
Shires also have a huge discrepancy between the number of ratepayers versus the amount of roads they need to maintain - for example, the City of Ballarat looks after about 1200 kilometres of sealed roads and 390 kilometres of unsealed roads, but Moorabool has 1440km, Hepburn 1456km, Golden Plains 1712km, and Pyrenees a whopping 2048km.
IN THE NEWS
Final budgets for 2023/24 show that Ballarat intends to raise $125 million from general rates - a figure that includes money from all categories including farms and commercial areas.
And the number of ratepayers is growing.
The number of rateable residential Ballarat properties has risen from 52,839 to 54,706 in just one year.
Moorabool intends to raise $36.1 million from general rates, Pyrenees $9.7 million, Hepburn $20.1 million - and Golden Plains $21.4 million.
While it does not compare rates, the state government also has a Know Your Council website, allowing Victorians to compare performance in areas such as animal management, waste collection and road costs.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.