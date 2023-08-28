The Courier
Sebastopol man pleads to weapon charges, wants to 'buckle down'

August 29 2023 - 4:30am
A Sebastopol man who cut off his ankle monitoring device and led the police air wing on a chase says he wants to rehabilitate for his children.

