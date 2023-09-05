A Ballarat man who cut his electronic ankle monitor and led the police air wing on a chase has been handed a jail sentence.
Zachery Pring appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for sentencing after an earlier plea hearing on August 29.
Pring pleaded guilty to a series of offences including weapon possession charges, handling stolen goods and dangerous driving.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she considered the cutting of the electronic ankle monitor to be one of the more serious offences he was charged with - which warranted the court's denouncement .
"You have been afforded the opportunity of early release from a jail term," the magistrate said.
"One reason you were granted release was that corrections could monitor you.
"Deliberate removal of an electronic monitoring device is very serious."
Magistrate Mykytowycz also said Pring had developed a "habit" of carrying weapons - with nine prior weapon offences to his name before coming to court.
Pring was sentenced 120 days imprisonment, recognised as being served, and a 12 month community corrections order.
EARLIER, August 29:
A Sebastopol man who cut off his ankle monitoring device and led the police air wing on a chase says he wants to rehabilitate for his children.
Zachery Pring, 26, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty to a series of offences including weapon possession, handling stolen goods and breaching bail conditions.
The court heard on April 20, 2021, Pring had cut an ankle monitoring device he had been given whilst on parole from an earlier sentence.
When cut, the device sent out a notification to corrections services, who unsuccessfully attempted to contact Pring via phone.
Staff members from Corrections then went to the device's last location, and found the strap cut and placed under a tree in Victoria Park.
Pring was on the loose for nine days before he was arrested by the police's Fugitive Squad.
On February 1, 2023, police saw Pring driving a stolen Ford Territory bearing false registration plates in the Wendouree area.
A helicopter from the air wing unit kept the stolen car under observation, tracking it to an address in Wendouree.
Pring left the stolen vehicle and entered the address and was arrested soon after by police, found hiding in a bed and sweating "profusely".
On March 9, Pring stole a 2013 Mazda sedan from out the front of an address in Talbot Street, Redan.
He was later seen driving the same car at about 6.12pm on March 12, approaching the intersection of Windermere and Dana streets.
Pring approaching from Windermere Street, failed to giveaway to an incoming car, with the resulting crash pushing both across the intersection and into a gutter.
Both cars were heavily damaged.
Pring left the scene, but returned later to take some of his belongings from the damaged Mazda.
He was arrested soon after, and found to be in possession of a bottle of methadone, a large black machete and various items of clothing.
Pring was later arrested again on May 9, when police were called to reports of a man chasing a woman on Lydiard Street.
When police arrived they found Pring pacing back and forth in front of The Sporting Globe venue.
Pring was arrested and found to be in possession of a hunting knife and two gold knuckle dusters, with one in each pocket.
Pring's lawyer conceded his client had a "substantial criminal history", but said despite his various weapons charges had not used them in the course of committing the crimes.
The lawyer sought to have Pring placed on a therapeutic community corrections order, due to his young age and chances of rehabilitation.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she believed Pring could turn his life around if he abstained from drug use.
"There is an element of recklessness and dismissiveness about rules, a disregard for rules," the magistrate said.
"If you don't cease that behaviour you are just going to get jail terms, and they are going to get longer and longer.
"You really need to reconsider a pathway."
Pring told the court he would "buckle down" for his children's sake .
"I am at a point where I want to buckle down, move away from my history and move into a better life."
The matter was adjourned until September 5 for a community corrections order assessment.
