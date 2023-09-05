The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Sebastopol man Zachery Pring receives prison sentence

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat man who cut his electronic ankle monitor and led the police air wing on a chase has been handed a jail sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.