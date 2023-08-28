The Courier
Ballarat woman faces court over a series of thefts

Updated August 28 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
A woman who stole phones and identity cards from bakery staff just before appearing in court for theft charges has blamed her poor mental health.

