A woman who stole phones and identity cards from bakery staff just before appearing in court for theft charges has blamed her poor mental health.
Kara Curtis appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to plead guilty to a series of thefts across the Ballarat area.
Beginning in May and ending in August, the thefts saw Curtis break into businesses, garages and staff rooms to steal a variety of goods and cash.
The court heard on May 13, at about 4pm, the woman broke into an Alfredton address through an unlocked garage door, taking a DeWalt cordless drill.
Later that day, at about 7.45pm Curtis broke into another Alfredton property through the backyard, an attempted to enter through a locked sliding door.
Upon moving the door, the homeowner was remotely altered to Curtis' presence, and was able to see Curtis via CCTV cameras on-site.
The homeowner told Curtis to leave the address through the camera's speaker system, and that police were on their way. She ran from the scene.
That night, Curtis returned to a motel she had been staying in on Sturt Street. At about 4.30am, she entered the motel's restaurant through an unlocked window, and climbed through to the food preparation area.
Curtis then stole $300 cash from the bar, $80 from a tip jar and three tablets.
At about 8.40am on August 1, 2023, Curtis entered the Beechworth Bakery and made a purchase, before walking to a staff room.
Once in the staff room, Curtis took two phones, identity cards, a purse and a Kathmandu Jacket from staff members' belongings.
The court heard after the theft, Curtis then attended the Ballarat Law Courts for a bail hearing.
A staff member whose phone was stolen in the incident used the "Find my iPhone" app to track her phone to an address in Brown Hill.
Police attended the Brown Hill address on August 2, and had a conversation with Curtis' partner, who handed over a backpack belonging to her.
Curtis was also found at the address and arrested. All of the stolen goods from the bakery were recovered during the police visit.
When asked why she stole the items, Curtis told police "I don't have a reason, it is my mental health".
The matter was adjourned until October 13 to receive the result of a psychologist's report.
Ballarat Mental Health Services: 5320 4100 or after hours on 1300 247 647
