Police are investigating an attempted aggravated burglary in Canadian which saw thieves disturbed by the residents and fleeing.
According to Victoria Police Media, an offender broke into a home on Canton Court about 1am Monday, August 28.
The offender was "disturbed" after the resident inside woke up from the noise, confronting them in the lounge room.
The offender ran from the scene "empty-handed", and a vehicle was heard leaving the scene.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Police arrived shortly afterwards, and the investigation is ongoing.
"If any members of the community have any information in relation to this incident or may have CCTV that can assist investigators, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," police said.
The incident follows reports of a ute stolen from Lydiard Street found burnt-out in Cardigan on Saturday morning, police said.
