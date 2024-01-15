The Courier
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Ballarat babies born in 2023

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 15 2024 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Charlotte and Oliver were among Australia's top baby names for 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.