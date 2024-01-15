Charlotte and Oliver were among Australia's top baby names for 2023.
But, there are some variations among this group of Ballarat babies - including Haven and Zion, two of our featured babies, who were born seven weeks prematurely to Adama Kabia and Nelly Yoa of Ballarat.
The twins spent 27 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.
And there a plenty of other gorgeous Ballarat babies in our gallery.
The trends in baby names took inspiration from pop culture, nature, classics and gender neutral options.
The popularity of Archie, Harvey, Margot and Adriana may all stem from pop culture while some vintage names such as Lennox, Vincent and Nora were making a comeback.
