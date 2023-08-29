The Courier
Court

Bail denied for person charged with steak knife robbery in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 29 2023 - 5:00pm
A person charged with pulling a steak knife on a 65-year-old man and stealing an acoustic guitar from him has had their bail refused at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

