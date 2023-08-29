A person charged with pulling a steak knife on a 65-year-old man and stealing an acoustic guitar from him has had their bail refused at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Jocelyn Patterson, 46, appeared in the dock on Monday, August 28, to make a self-represented bail application, following their arrest by police on Sunday, August 27.
Patterson faced several charges including making a threat to kill, assault and shop theft.
The charges relate to an incident alleged to have occurred about 9.50pm on Saturday, August 26, at a unit on Grevillea Road, Wendouree.
Police alleged Patterson entered the 65-year-old's unit through an unlocked front door and was asked to leave by the man.
It was alleged Patterson then began "ranting and raving" at the man, telling him "nobody tells me to leave", before the pair began to wrestle.
Patterson was then alleged to have pulled a steak knife from out of their pocket and threatened the 65-year-old, who ran out of the unit and called for his neighbour.
When the 65-year-old returned, he allegedly found Patterson had taken some of his belongings including three leather jackets, a pair of cowboy boots and an acoustic guitar.
Patterson was arrested by police the following day.
At Monday's bail application, Patterson was yelling at the police informant and magistrate from the dock, and had to be warned about potentially incriminating themselves.
Patterson told the court they had a job and stable accommodation if they were released from custody.
They also said they were willing to comply with any reporting conditions required.
However Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she was unconvinced Patterson met the exceptional circumstances to get bail in their case, and bail was refused.
Patterson told the court they required medication during their incarceration, and required to be transferred from the cells to a mental health facility.
