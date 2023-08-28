Police and CFA investigators will check out what's left of a home in central Bacchus Marsh, after it was destroyed by fire overnight.
At least seven firefighting vehicles were called to the McFarland Street blaze, which was first reported at 11.53pm on Monday.
The CFA said the home was fully alight when they arrived - and a community smoke warning was issued for the area.
It took more than 45 minutes to bring the fire under control - and it was not declared safe until 1.53am Tuesday.
The scene was then handed over to Bacchus Marsh police, who secured the area overnight.
FRV crews were also called to the blaze from stations including Melton
Police said the occupant of the home had been able to find alternative accommodation - and no one had been injured.
