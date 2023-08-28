The Courier
Fire investigators to inspect Moorabool house fire

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 29 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:28am
File picture.
Police and CFA investigators will check out what's left of a home in central Bacchus Marsh, after it was destroyed by fire overnight.

