A chance to learn about Ballarat and deep dive into the interesting personalities who made up the fabric of our city is back.
Twilight Talks are back at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute for the end of August and the start of September.
The evening sessions held on a Wednesday will be an opportunity to learn about Ballarat's history including the origins of journalism in the region, 19th century personalities like Ballarat's first permanent European settler and some of the region's famous inventions.
RMIT senior lecturer Dr Josie Vine will be speaking about journalism in the Goldfields.
"Journalism is a tricky thing, it's morally ambiguous," she said.
"You're getting information from people who don't necessarily want that information to get out."
Dr Vine said how journalists make decisions can stem from history, tradition and stories told from "one generation of journalists to the next".
She said she was driven to study journalism history as a way to encourage her students to take risks in journalism.
Twilight Talks organiser Dr Phil Roberts said they are continuing to rebuild their audience after a break during COVID-19 restrictions.
He said the talks were designed to be after work which allows guests to go out after dinner.
Dr Roberts said they are strict on time for this reason.
Tickets can be pre-booked or purchased at the door.
