It's been a gradual build over the past few seasons for Geelong, but Amy McDonald believes this is the season for the Cats to push for an AFLW premiership.
The 25-year-old Redan product is in the prime of her career. She is now 36 games in and has won the past three Cats AFLW best and fairest awards.
The All-Australian from season seven cannot wait to get out onto Kardinia Park this weekend for the opening round of the season against the Western Bulldogs.
"It has been a long time, but when you get close to the season, it does just tend to sneak up you and here it is again," McDonald said.
"The entire team, coaching group, the whole club, we're really excited that round one is here because we feel like we are heading into the season in a really good place.
"Obviously off the back of a pretty successful season last year, we feel we can go a little bit further in season eight."
McDonald said the biggest change in the Cats game plan this year would be a focus on higher scoring.
In the final pre-season hit-out, Geelong lost a high-scoring contest in Adelaide against the powerhouse Crows by just one goal.
"We were really happy with the result because we didn't actually feel like we'd played that great to be honest," she said.
"But to score 50 points and only lose by one goal against one of the strongest teams in the competition, it's left us with quite a good feeling that if we play our best footy we can match it with anyone in the competition.
"We've had our core group together for a few years now. We've had a really strong defence for a number of years now, but our problem has been hitting the scoreboard, so that's something we've really identified in the pre-season.
"There will be a few changes and I think being together a few years, having that connection across the lines is something we'll build on. For us if we hit the scoreboard, we feel we have a strong defence, strong midfield and we start to kick some goals."
In a quirk of the fixture, the Cats will also play Melbourne for the first time ever when they meet in AFL Grand Final week.
"We've never played them before and we've got them on the Thursday night before the grand final which will be really special for us," she said.
"It's a shortened draw, over the 10 rounds, and you don't get to play everyone once, but I'd imagine we'd probably be two of the last clubs that have been around a few years that have never met."
With Melbourne legend Daisy Pearse now an assistant to the men's team at Geelong, McDonald hopes she might be able to get a few tips from the premiership winner about beating her old side when they meet up.
"Daisy is obviously with the men's program and just finished up at the weekend, but we do see her a lot around the club," she said.
"I'm not sure now her commitment with the men's has finished what she will do with the women's program, bu during the pre-season she was around doing plenty of sessions with us.
"She's a great person to have around the club and would be an added bonus for the women's program if she was to become involved with us as well."
