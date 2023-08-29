The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Redan's Amy McDonald ready for Geelong AFLW to take the next step

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a gradual build over the past few seasons for Geelong, but Amy McDonald believes this is the season for the Cats to push for an AFLW premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.