The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Ballarat's St John of God hospital structure complete, job cuts begin

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St John of God Ballarat has marked the official completion of the structure of its new hospital wing at the same time as national job cuts across all of its services begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.