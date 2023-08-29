The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

BFNL confirms ineligible player investigation in North Ballarat v Darley u17 final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 29 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ballarat Football Netball League has confirmed an investigation is underway over the result of the under-17 seniors elimination final clash between Darley and North Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.