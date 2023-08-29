The time needed to save for a deposit in Ballarat now stands at a punishing 14 years.
And for those who opt to buy a flat, things are not much better, with the time needed to save for an average-priced flat now at 10 years.
That's according to new analysis by comparison site Finder.
"Buying a home is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Aussies," said Finder home loan expert Richard Whitten.
Finder analysis is based on saving a deposit of $193,743 for a house deposit and $114,251 deposit for a unit.
The Victorian average is 16 years to save the $326,625 required for a house deposit.
Canadian resident Nathaniel Smith said he struggled to get into his own home, and knew of many others who had given up the battle to buy their own place.
He was working three jobs a week, sometimes up to 80 hours, and living with his parents while saving a deposit for a house in Ballarat.
"It was all just to save as much money as possible because I knew I wasn't going to go to uni and get a high degree and find a high paying job. The only way for me to save money to afford a house was to just work," Mr Smith said.
"I bought a house when I was 21, a week before we went into COVID lockdown. I bought it at the luckiest time."
Mr Smith said a lot of his friends had given up on saving for a house deposit and would continue to rent.
"A lot of my friends have given up on it. They're like, 'there's no point doing it, it's just not feasible right now'," he said.
"Some of my friends have become head chefs at pubs and restaurants and they still look at it and think it's better to rent."
As he continues to pay his mortgage Mr Smith, who is a qualified chef and worked in hospitality for 10 years, works as a storage unit site manager and has a second job at a pub.
"I still work two jobs six days a week because that's the only way I can really survive and that's the only way I can save money. I can't save that much but saving is saving," he said.
Ballarat Real Estate general manager Allister Morrison said it was still reasonably affordable in Ballarat to be able to get into your first home.
He said now was a better time to buy because there had been some moderating of prices.
However Mr Whitten said many first home buyers struggled to save for a deposit during a time of rising cost of living.
"Wage growth over the past few decades simply hasn't kept up with skyrocketing property prices," Mr Whitten said.
"Saving up enough for a deposit, especially when the cost of everything from food, energy, and insurance - not to mention rent - is rising, is a big barrier to overcome.

But he urged first home buyers not to feel discouraged.
"Having a realistic budget and getting into a good savings habit early on - even if it's just small amounts each month - will put you on the right track," he said.
"See if you can find ways to stretch your dollar even further. Make sure you're not paying for things you don't need or aren't using, and don't pay too much for what you do need."
