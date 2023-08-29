A delivery truck has smashed into a verandah pole in Daylesford, causing the historic structure to collapse onto the footpath below.
The accident happened outside a shoe shop in Vincent Street just before 10.15am Tuesday, with the scene now cordoned off by emergency services.
Retailers said it was lucky the street was relatively quiet at that time of day and no one was caught under the verandah - which is usually held up by two posts.
The structure is also shared with the town's seafood shop.
Staff from That Bargain Place in Daylesford said they helped to block the footpath in the initial stages of the cleanup - and emergency services remained in the main street for about an hour.
They said passers-by were quick to call for help and also contacted building staff at Hepburn Council.
Police, CFA and SES personnel attended.
Paramedics said they assessed a person at the scene and no emergency transport or treatment was required.
