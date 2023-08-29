Ballarat's generosity continues to shine through despite cost of living pressures, with a local charity partnership still going strong in its fourth year supporting people facing homelessness.
Homelessness charity StreetSmart Australia and homewares brand Sheridan this week thanked the Ballarat community for digging deep for their ongoing 'SleepSafe' initiative, which gives people in crisis a boost in comfort and dignity in the form of brand new bed linen and towels.
Cash donations from customers of the Ballarat Sheridan store have helped fund thousands of locally-distributed 'sleep kits' since SleepSafe's inception, with frontline organisations like Berry Street making sure they go where they're most needed.
The kits contain a sheet set, pillowcase and towel.
Berry Street uses these in their five Ballarat crisis accommodation properties to help a client base of youth and single women over the age of 25 feel worthy, safe, and cared for.
Housing workers Renee Jennings and Grietje Warton said they'd distributed at least 40 kits so far this year, with demand for crisis accommodation growing particularly among older women leaving abusive relationships.
Driven by factors including rent rises and a general housing shortage, Berry Street's Ballarat accommodation waiting list had tripled this year, Ms Jennings and Ms Warton estimated.
Ballarat workers were also seeing people stay in crisis accommodation for longer periods - some up to 18 months where the average had been between three to six months.
"We've definitely seen a change in the ability to find exits from crisis accommodation," Ms Warton said.
"It's the lack of options, affordability and even getting considered when you're competing with people on higher incomes."
READ MORE:
A big gap in Ballarat is accommodation suited to single people, Ms Warton said, and it was disappointing to see plans for housing at the old saleyards site that could have incorporated this scrapped along with the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"A lot of people who've experienced trauma just aren't suited to sharing, so it would be great to have more of that [single-person dwellings] in the mix," Ms Warton said.
"The Commonwealth Games could have been a good opportunity - although we weren't sure how permanent that [housing] would be."
Ms Jennings said nothing could compare to the sheer joy and relief of clients waiting for housing "knowing the search is over," but small comforts like fresh linen were always appreciated.
Sheridan Ballarat staff Melissa Winton and Sue Wilshaw were heartened to see customers continue to support SleepSafe despite their own financial pressures like increases in mortgage interest charges.
One previous kit recipient recently came in store to make a donation after getting back on her feet.
"Another customer, after I gave her the spiel, said, 'Ok, I'll take ten'," Ms Wilshaw said.
"I said, 'Ok, so a $10 donation?' and she said, 'No, ten kits.'
"That made me emotional that day."
"People have been very generous in very trying times," Ms Winton said.
"They'll give what they can, and it all adds up."
