The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat homelessness services partner with Sheridan, StreetSmart

KG
By Kirra Grimes
August 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's generosity continues to shine through despite cost of living pressures, with a local charity partnership still going strong in its fourth year supporting people facing homelessness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.