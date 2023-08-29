Two thieves were caught after leaving a trail in their wake when stealing a suitcase and bottles of wine from a next-door neighbour.
The theft occurred on January 3, 2022, at an address in Alfredton, when a man returned home to find his suitcase from a recent trip and several bottle of wines he owned were gone.
The man followed a trail of wheel markings, and blood spatters, down a nearby laneway and into a neighbour's bungalow, where a man and a woman had made off with his possessions.
The woman, Cekira Lockett, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 29, to plead guilty to the theft, and a series of other thefts from shops across Ballarat.
Lockett faced more than 30 charges, mostly relating to various retail thefts she had committed in late-2022 and early-2023.
In one incident on December 18, 2022, Lockett was spotted in taking three pairs of sunglasses - two Dolce & Gabbana, and one Versace - from Myer Ballarat.
The sunglasses cost $340 and $497 respectively.
Staff members at the store called the police, who found Lockett on Albert Street with her pants down around her thighs "rambling incoherently".
A bag which she had stolen the sunglasses in was found nearby, which was found to be stolen from Myer itself.
In another incident on the morning of July 18, Lockett entered the Telstra store in Stockland Wendouree and took two Bluetooth speakers valued at $200.
She then went and took a set of underwear from store Bras N Things, also located in Stockland Wendouree.
Lockett then stole a $400 suitcase from Strandbags and $127.50 in cosmetic items from Sportsgirl.
She also faced charges relating to a series of thefts from liquor stores across the Ballarat area.
The court heard Lockett had significant mental health issues, including complex PTSD.
Her lawyer sought a reduced sentence due to her age, and the need to focus on rehabilitation for young offenders.
The matter was adjourned until September 11.
Ballarat Mental Health Services: 5320 4100 or after hours on 1300 247 647
Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au
