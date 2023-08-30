Bags of jewellery and stolen identification documents were found in the bedroom of an "institutionalised" Alfredton man during a search warrant.
Connor Mulcahy, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of handling stolen goods at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 29, following a police search at an Alfredton property in July.
During the search, police found Mulcahy in the garage of the property next to a stolen Ford Falcon.
Mulcahy was arrested and interviewed by police, who later found bags of jewellery and documents with victim's information on them stashed away in his room.
The 28-year-old appeared from prison for the hearing, back in custody again after serving a 2.5 year prison sentence ending in May.
His lawyer told the court Mulcahy had become "institutionalised" from prison, and quickly relapsed into crime and drug use upon release.
The lawyer suggested a community corrections order may provide more support once he returns to the community.
The matter was adjourned until September 18 for sentencing.
