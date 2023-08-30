The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Jewellery, documents found in Alfredton search warrant

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bags of jewellery and stolen identification documents were found in the bedroom of an "institutionalised" Alfredton man during a search warrant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.