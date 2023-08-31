The Courier
Radiation therapy for women with gynaecological cancers in Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 1 2023 - 5:00am
Women needing radiation therapy to treat gynaecological cancers no longer have to travel daily to Melbourne, or relocate there, for weeks of treatment after an expansion of services in Ballarat.

