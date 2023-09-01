The Courier
What's on in Ballarat for Father's Day 2023: Fishing Festival, kites, Kryal Castle

By The Courier
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Shane and Max Stevens, 13, are ready for the Ballarat Fishing Festival. Picture by Kate Healy
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Ballarat Fishing Festival

