Grab a rod and have a crack at fishing at the lake, with workshops, talks, cooking demonstrations, and so much more.
As well as local experts on hand for all your fishing questions, pre-registered kids get a free fishing rod.
Free event
Ruby Pilven's new studio
Check out some incredible work from ceramic artist Ruby Pilven at her brand-new gallery just outside of Ballarat.
A years-long dream, Pilven will also have rare works on sale.
Free event
Vegemite collectors club
Head to the home of Vegemite to join the inaugural Cyril Callister Memorabilia Club, to help celebrate 100 years of the iconic Australian spread.
There'll be plenty of items for sale and trade, and some delicious treats for the Vegemite connisseur, as well as historical displays that tell the whole Vegemite story.
Free event
Ballarat Greyhounds Father's Day fundraiser
Partnering up with Ballarat Men's Mental Health, the Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club will hold a special Father's Day Out, with a pool competition, mini-golf, face-painting, and a Father's Day card workshop.
The club will donate money for every dog in blue that wins a race, helping to improve mental health outcomes for men in Ballarat.
Free event, bookings required
Spend Father's Day flying a kite in beautiful Dean, with kite-making workshops and experts on hand.
An annual event, the Kite Festival brings visitors from far and wide, all raising money for local charities.
Free event
Pub lunch
Pubs and restaurants in Ballarat and beyond are pulling out all the stops for a memorable Father's Day lunch - book in now, because as anyone who works in hospitality will tell you, it's going to be crazy busy.
Some venues are offering free drinks for dads and father-figures, while others will have live music all afternoon.
Support local and get out there on Sunday.
Dad's Knight School at Kryal Castle
10am - 4pm, Kryal Castle
Chuck Dad in a suit of armour and let him whale on other dads at Kryal Castle's special Father's Day event, learning the art of chivalry and how not to drop a sword.
As well as a medieval barbecue, there are kid's activities, including an archery competition.
Penny Quartet's world premiere
2.30pm, St Peter's Anglican Church, Sturt Street
The renowned Penny Quartet is coming to Ballarat for a rare recital, featuring a new work by Manduway Dutton as well as pieces by Bartk and Haydn.
A special performance not to be missed for fans of chamber music in beautiful settings.
Tickets online
Join a Barkly Square favourite to celebrate 10 years of local produce ideas, and zero-plastic sustainability.
There'll be market stalls and plenty more to get the party started.
Free event
Bridge Mall Farmers Market
A wide selection of stalls, including fresh produce and baked goods, amid all the shops at the Bridge Mall - plus ample parking - this month, the market has moved to the eastern side of Peel Street.
Ballarat Market
A Ballarat institution, find a range of stalls with all proceeds supporting the Rotary Club of Ballarat South
