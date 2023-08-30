Sadly, Dr Ed Davis died on Saturday August 26, 2023.
Ed had a long medical career, initially doing his medical training in Perth, with a RAAF cadetship at Royal Perth hospital. He served several years in the defence forces, including a term in Butterworth air base in Malaysia.
He later transferred to the Army and rose to the rank of Colonel, serving as Director of Medical Services for the Army in Victoria. He was proud to have been a pallbearer for the funeral of Sir Edward ("Weary") Dunlop.
Following his military career, Ed became Medical Superintendent at Ballarat Health services from 1983-2013, later serving in the same role at St John of God Hospital, and then as a regional administrator.
He was always reliable, with a ready smile, and strong ethical approach.
Following retirement, he became a committee member of the Albert Coates Memorial Trust from 2017 to 2022. He was an ideal member with his military background and provided strong support for the scholarship programme training future health workers.
IN THE NEWS
Ed joined Ballarat Lyric Theatre in the late 1990s as a great baritone singer, a strong character actor but, in his words, not a great dancer!
He became a committee member and inevitably because of his organizational skills as a military doctor, was elected President until 1996. He was made an Honorary Life Member of Lyric.
This was a man who made major contributions to the Ballarat Community. He was adored by his wife Merrin, and four children and eight grandchildren. Our thoughts go with them.
- Dr Don Moss
