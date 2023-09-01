It's never to early to get started on bushfire preparation, and with spring arriving, it's a great time to take stock of your property before it's too late.
With experts, including the CFA, warning of a potential horror summer - we're moving from a wet La Nina system to a dry and dangerous El Nino weather pattern - every resident, whether they're in town or not, should be prepared.
Early spring is the best time to check on your property and see what needs to be done before summer hits, particularly as it can get risky to use some equipment in hotter months due to the risk of sparks.
The first thing to do is to check all of your vegetation around your house, and further out - are things getting overgrown? Are there dead or dying trees that should be removed?
Firewood piles should be moved a safe distance from any buildings, and it's worth sweeping and raking up any loose leaves, twigs, and branches so they don't pile up.
Start regularly cleaning out gutters, as dry plant material could catch alight from falling embers if a bushfire approaches, and check for broken tiles or holes in roofs, and gaps in windows, walls, and floors.
The CFA also recommends trimming back any overhanging branches that are within 10 metres of a building, and keeping all grass short.
September may seem early, but it presents an opportunity to register and safely burn off some green waste before council fire restrictions begin, and allows plenty of time to fix any issues before an emergency.
Double-check your fire safety plan as well, so you and your family have an idea of what to do if there is a dangerous fire day - thinking about this early might mean less panic if things get out of hand.
Remember to download the VicEmergency app and set it up so you're aware when there are fires nearby.
The CFA has a great guide for homeowners, which is downloadable through its website.
