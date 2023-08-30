Key defender Ben Krol will miss Skipton's semi-final clash with Hepburn with concussion.
Krol was knocked out when he landed heavily in the last quarter against Dunnstown in a Central Highlands Football League elimination final at Waubra on Sunday.
He was in the process of taking a high mark at centre half back when he had his legs taken from under him.
He lay motionless on the ground before being helped up and assisted from the field.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said Krol had also injured a shoulder in the incident, but expected him to be fit and available for selection if the Emus reached a preliminary final.
Krol is one of the best defensive intercept marks in the competition and was again among Skipton's better players in its six-point win over Dunnstown.
Krol's replacement for Sunday's assignment at Learmonth is likely to come from Stephen Boswell, Tim Huglin and Jack Cuttler, who are the only other players to have been in the Emus' side in the past month.
All three played in Skipton's round 17 win over Bungaree, with that outing being Boswell's first senior appearance since 2019.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble has no shortage of options to replace experienced forward Matt Knight, who had his season come to an abrupt end with a hamstring injury in Saturday's elimination final win over Newlyn at Dunnstown.
Jarrod O'Brien heads the pack chasing a spot in the side to face Bungaree in a semi-final at Buninyong on Saturday.
He is joined by veterans Tom Sarah and Jack Savige, Lachie Grigg and Joe Stalker as candidates for selection.
O'Brien had played every game before injury forced him out of the last home and away round.
Bungaree's selection priority will be to find a replacement for Alex Ross (knee), with Ben Dodd the likely inclusion.
Dodd has been given plenty of time to get over a quadricep strain, not playing since round 12 when he was in peak form - being in the Demons' best for five consecutive games.
