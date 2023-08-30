Lexton reinsman James Herbertson has driven his 1000th winner.
The 23-year-old, who grew up in Ballarat, reached the milestone on the Emma Stewart-trained Bay Of Biscay in a Vicbred Super Series 2yo colts and geldings heat at Kilmore on Tuesday night.
Herbertson had the perfect start to his career when he won his first drive at Terang in 2016 - saluting on Tearitup, trained by his father Ashleigh.
He has driven four group 1 winners and this is the fourth season in a row he has driven more than 100 winners.
He is on target to top 200 for the third time.
Herbertson won the Victorian state drivers' premiership for the first time last season and is again leading the premiership race.
