Highly-rated Ballarat three-year-old Veight is poised to make his stamp on the spring racing carnival.
Trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy give him his first start since the autumn in the group 3 $200,000 McNeil Stakes, 1200m, at Caulfield on Saturday.
Veight has had only three starts, but has already made a big impression.
He went from a win on debut at Pakenham in February to victory in the group 2 $300,000 VRC Sires Produce, 1400m, at Flemington.
In his only other start the son of Grunt finished fourth in the group 1 $1m Inglis Sires Produce on a heavy track at Randwick.
Veight's major spring target is the group 1 $3m Caulfield Guineas, 1600m, on Saturday, October 14, but he is also nominated for Cox Plate two weeks later.
Calvin McEvoy told racing.com that they were pleased with Veight's progress.
"We've kept him fairly fresh going into his first run, knowing that he's going to improve a lot out of it," he said.
With 12 acceptors, Veight will jump from barrier two with Damian Lane in the saddle.
The McEvoys are also taking stable favourite Frankie Pivot to Caulfield.
He will line up in the listed $175,000 Heatherlie Stakes, 1700m.
Although he has not won since the Wangoom at Warrnambool in May last year, Frankie Pinot has indicated he is not far away from returning to the winners' circle.
The seven-year-old was second this year's Wangoom and finished third in the listed Winter Championship at Flemington in July.
He was a last-start fourth to Jimmy The Bear at Caulfield on August 19.
Tony McEvoy told RSN that Ballarat's $100,000 Gold Nugget, 1600m, on Friday, September 21, was a possible target for Frankie Pinot.
OTHER NEWS
BALLARAT trainers Archie Alexander and Andrew Noblet are tackling the group 3 $200,000 Cockram Stakes, 1200m, Caulfield.
Alexander has lightly raced Quezette winner Bound For Home second up in the feature for mares.
She is sure to be improved by her first-up seventh at Caulfield on August 19, which was her first race start since November.
Noblet saddles up All About Eve for her toughest assignment to date.
She has raced through the winter, but each of her runs have been well spaced.
Alexander is also taking the in-form Boh Rhap to Caulfield, where the five-year-old will start in the MRC Foundation Caulfield Handicap, 1600m.
He has won past three going back to June, stepping up each time in saluting at Donald, Geelong and Sandown Hillside.
