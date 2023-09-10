Bushfires are a dangerous threat every year in Victoria, and for growing cities like Ballarat, that means learning how to make sure your family, and your property, is safe.
Ballarat's constantly growing outwards, with new housing developments in Lucas, Delacombe, and Brown Hill, and planning is under way for a new suburb at Mount Rowan.
Anecdotally, many of our new neighbours come from Melbourne, which has a very different approach to preparing to bushfires.
The CFA's annual community survey worryingly found 44 per cent of respondents said they believe the CFA is responsible for protecting them during a bushfire - instead, you need to know what your plan will be, either to stay and defend, or leave early.
The CFA's chief officer Jason Heffernan said in a statement there just aren't enough trucks to get to every single house in a major fire.
"Now is the time to sit down with your family or household and make sure you have a bushfire survival plan. Practice this plan and be ready," he said in a statement.
"While our firefighters are always well prepared and your safety during fire season is a shared responsibility, so it's vital that you understand your local risks and take actions to prepare your family and property."
For a full checklist, visit the CFA's website now - and download the VicEmergency app while you're at it.
A well-prepared fire plan can and does save lives in an emergency, even if you're on the edge of town in Ballarat's growing suburbs.
