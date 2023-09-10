The first thing to do is familiarise yourself with your neighbourhood. Are you in a cul-de-sac? How many ways can you safely drive away to the middle of town if you do decide to leave? Where are the choke points?

Look for how close trees or grassy paddocks are to your house - on windy days, fire can travel terrifyingly fast - as well as bushland or dense trees near your fence, or your neighbour's.

Next, make sure your own house is made safe. Clean out your gutters, trim overhanging branches, move the woodpile away from the house.

Keep an eye out for free green waste disposal days at council transfer stations, or if you're further out, get your bonfires out of the way well before fire restrictions begin.

