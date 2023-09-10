Bushfires are a dangerous threat every year in Victoria, and for growing cities like Ballarat, that means learning how to make sure your family, and your property, is safe.
Ballarat's constantly growing outwards, with new housing developments in Lucas, Delacombe, and Brown Hill, and planning is under way for a new suburb at Mount Rowan.
Anecdotally, many of our new neighbours come from Melbourne, which has a very different approach to preparing to bushfires.
The CFA's annual community survey worryingly found 44 per cent of respondents said they believe the CFA is responsible for protecting them during a bushfire - instead, you need to know what your plan will be, either to stay and defend, or leave early.
The CFA's chief officer Jason Heffernan said in a statement there just aren't enough trucks to get to every single house in a major fire.
"Now is the time to sit down with your family or household and make sure you have a bushfire survival plan. Practice this plan and be ready," he said in a statement.
"While our firefighters are always well prepared and your safety during fire season is a shared responsibility, so it's vital that you understand your local risks and take actions to prepare your family and property."
The first thing to do is familiarise yourself with your neighbourhood.
Are you in a cul-de-sac? How many ways can you safely drive away to the middle of town if you do decide to leave? Where are the choke points?
Also, look for how close trees or grassy paddocks are to your house - on windy days, fire can travel terrifyingly fast - as well as bushland or dense trees near your fence, or your neighbour's.
Next, make sure your own house is made safe.
Spring is the best time to get ahead - clean out your gutters, trim overhanging branches, move the woodpile away from the house.
Keep an eye out for free green waste disposal days at council transfer stations, or if you're further out, get your bonfires out of the way well before fire restrictions begin.
After that, sit your family down and work out your bushfire survival plan.
If you are choosing to leave, make sure essential items are packed away and easily accessible, and if you are choosing to stay and defend, it's no use fighting spotfires with a hose that doesn't work.
For a full checklist, visit the CFA's website now - and download the VicEmergency app while you're at it.
A well-prepared fire plan can and does save lives in an emergency, even if you're on the edge of town in Ballarat's growing suburbs.
