A woman has been taken to hospital after bus crash at one of Ballarat's busiest roundabouts.
The Firefly V/Line bus to Horsham and a silver sedan collided at the Creswick Road roundabout just after 10.30am, with the car suffering damage to the driver's side.
The bus, which had a handful of passengers aboard, was undamaged, and the driver was uninjured.
Webster Street was closed off while emergency crews removed the driver's door and assessed them before cleaning up the scene.
A replacement bus has been sent to pick up the Horsham passengers.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed a woman was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.
There have been repeated calls over the years to replace or improve the Creswick Road roundabout as traffic volumes increase, including a petition in 2021.
