Clinton Allman had not realised he was doing anything particularly courageous in going to the police.
He found he had not been alone. A further four victims came out and reported the same trusted family friend who had groomed and sexually assaulted Mr Allman from the age of nine to 16.
When the case went to court, one of the man's victims told Mr Allman "you're my hero" for speaking up.
To tell his story in print and share it in Ballarat where his sister lives has been important for Mr Allman. He is one of 20 men from across Australia to write about their recovery from child sexual assault in the book Telling My Story.
Most were part of a special launch in Ballarat knowing this was a city working through its own healing process with a dark history of institutional child sexual abuse.
"For me it's about part of a healing journey," Mr Allman said.
"I have struggled for 30 to 40 years keeping it inside. Part of healing is being able to be talking about it, even though there was stigma in the past for doing that. At the same time, I wish others do the same...I hope they have the courage to speak out and help themselves."
Mr Allman, who lives in Brisbane, said this was why he was keen to travel to book launches in Sydney, Melbourne and Ballarat - especially knowing he had strong family support here.
He was surprised at how many people considered child sexual abuse to have been problem of the 1970s or 80s and no longer a major issue.
He pointed to earlier in August 2023 when a Gold Coast man had been charged with more than 1600 child abuse charges against 91 children in Brisbane, Sydney and internationally between 2007 and 2022.
Mr Allman said he was lucky he had someone he could disclose his experience to, but there was still "big disbelief" that such an "integral part of the family" had done what they had.
Telling My Story stems from a Restoring Hope in partnership with Gippsland Centre Against Sexual Assault. The book features one Ballarat man's experience.
Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault operations director Katrina Bevelander said the book and its launch was about "letting victim-survivors know we see, hear and believe them".
"Ballarat has a lot of vocal survivor advocates, given the deep history the region has," Ms Bevelander said. "This is a great opportunity to bring some authors and local survivor advocates together.
"...It's important we continue to draw on experiences and not forget people are still living with the impacts and still need support."
Ballarat CASA has a men's support group and Ms Bevelander said this was often a place where men shared their stories for the first time.
Ms Bevelander said the group and its vocal advocates have changed over time, as needed, but it was important to reach all survivors of sexual abuse.
Ballarat CASA is a free and confidential service, available to anyone in the region who has experienced, or been impact by, sexual assault.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Help is also available, but not limited to:
Lifeline on 13 11 14
Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380 for complex trauma
Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277
Ballarat Men's Mental Health offers support to navigate the mental health system: info@ballaratmmh.com.au or 4310 2119.
