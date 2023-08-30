Skipton and Creswick are the latest Central Highlands Football League clubs to announce the re-appointment of senior coaches.
The Emus have locked in Chris Banwell for another year, while the Wickers have extended Chris Borchers' tenure.
Each coached at the clubs for the first time this season.
Banwell took on the role from Sam Willian and Andrew Pitson after stepping down from the senior coaching role at Newlyn late last season.
He has Skipton in a semi-final - the second year in a row the Emus have progressed this far - after a six-point win over Dunnstown in an elimination final.
Borchers stepped up after being an assistant coach when Dean Romeril unexpectedly stood down late in 2022.
He led Creswick to four wins and 13th place, with the highlight of the year being the guest appearance of AFL great Gary Ablett junior.
In the only coaching change to date in the CHFL, Beaufort confirmed earlier this month that Daniel Jones has agreed to take on the senior role for the next two years.
He coached in partnership with Mitch Jenkins this year.
Jenkins has stepped away from coaching, but will stay with the Crows as a player.
