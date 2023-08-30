Alex McPherson is Waubra Football Netball Club's senior football best and fairest.
He topped the vote to win the Steve Molloy Medal from Bailey Colligan.
Zarli Clark was voted the A grade netball best and fairest, with Tess Clark runner-up.
Riley Taylor won the reserves football best and fairest, while in netball the B grade award went to Ella Funcke, C grade to Courtney McCar and D grade to Susan Vowles.
Keep an eye out for the full CHFL and CHNL best and fairest medal counts on Wednesday, September 6 - The Courier will bring you live coverage on the night, right here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.