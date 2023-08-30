The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL : Alex McPherson, Zarli Clark Waubra best and fairests

August 30 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alex McPherson is Waubra Football Netball Club's senior football best and fairest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.