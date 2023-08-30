Mother Nature is giving dads in Dean the perfect Father's Day present this year: sunny skies, a top of 18 degrees and winds of 20kmh to 30kmh.
Conditions are looking great for the town's ninth annual kite festival which draws in visitors from across the state and the nation.
"These festivals have a huge following," Dean Recreation Reserve President Brian Maher said.
"I remember before the pandemic we had a group from Canberra turn up at the gates first thing with $50,000 worth of kites in these huge trailers.
"I've just got off the phone now to someone in the Gunbower area.
"It brings a lot of visitors into the Hepburn Shire - and the Council's help has been great."
The family-friendly day features free entry and a workshop where children can decorate, make and fly their own kites for $10.
"Jo Baker will be there from Kites 4 Kids. We're lucky to get her because she's just returned from America and then she's doing workshops on the Gold Coast next week," Mr Maher said.
"This is a big event for Dean - and it's the biggest kite festival in our region.
"It's very spectacular when you can see the kites 200 feet (61 metres) in the air.
"It's colourful, fun and a way of getting kids away from screens and into the great outdoors.
"There'll also be a sausage sizzle and some great country food and produce."
Of course, it all has a purpose and proceeds from this year's festival raffle will go to Anglicare work in Creswick.
Last year's funds went to the Cops N Kids charity.
The Dean Recreation Reserve is on the Ballarat-Daylesford Road and the festival runs from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, September 3.
The venue's next big event is the dog trials on Sunday October 8.
