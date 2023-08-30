Nick Moriarty has been adjusting to "life being so different" after nearly dying from a drug overdose eight years ago.
The 27-year-old is preparing to share his story in the hope to inspire others to become better educated about the risk or overdose.
He will join Ballarat addiction medicine physician Adam Straub and harm reduction practitioners Simon Brisbane for a panel discussion and screening of film The Fix, narrated by Samuel L Jackson, at Regent Cinemas for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31.
Mr Moriarty survived a severe novel psychoactive substance overdose but Dr Straub has also made clear in The Courier of an increased overdose risk for people on prescription medications who have co-morbidities or combining medications with other legal substances, such as alcohol.
About 75 per cent of Victorian overdose deaths involve multiple drugs, including pharmaceutical drugs.
Overdose could be from taking an extra painkiller when mistakenly thinking you had not taken a dose already.
"To be honest, I don't know how I'm still here," Mr Moriarty said. "It was a really severe overdose. I had a very large quantity of the substance alongside a different chemical that was unfortunately mislabelled.
"It's common that people will die with 2-3 milligrams let alone the quantity I had [about 70-80mg] but it is usually snorted and I ate it and it was processed differently in my body."
Mr Moriarty said education was vital. He said being able to talk about the experience or prevention helped, too.
This echoes the message from Ballarat Community Health, which has been encouraging everyone to be armed with the best support and overdose prevention information. This included checking with a general practitioner or pharmacist about Naloxone, which can help where there is an overdose or adverse reaction to opioids.
Mr Moriarty has continued to face ongoing effects from his overdose, including a "permanently altered frame of mind". There are still some hallucinations, such as seeing colours or shimmering, but most have subsided.
He now works full-time, is engaged to his partner Lauren and is about to tour Asia as lead singer of Ballarat hardcore metal band Nicolas Cage Fighter. He has also been diagnosed and is on medication for ADHD, which he said helped make life easier.
People and families who need support to avoid overdose can contact BCH on 5338 4500.
