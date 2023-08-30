The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Proposal for higher density living on edge of Ballan

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 31 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans have been submitted with Moorabool Council to split a two-hectare Ballan lifestyle property into a cul-de-sac with 19 residential lots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.