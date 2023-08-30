Plans have been submitted with Moorabool Council to split a two-hectare Ballan lifestyle property into a cul-de-sac with 19 residential lots.
The Ingliston Road property, on the Melbourne edge of town, is 2km from the main shopping area and has been subject to flooding in the past.
The proposal would include a drainage easement and culvert under a sealed road.
If approved, the lots would vary in size from 818 to 1313 square metres, which is relatively large by modern standards. The five largest parcels would have building envelope restrictions to keep homes away from a perennial watercourse.
An engineers report submitted with the permit application also said the most flood-prone section of land would be covered in 65cm of water in a major event.
It also said the floor heights in six of the 19 homes needed to be at least 50cm.
The depression in the block leads into a watercourse in neighbouring Lay Street, eventually making its way to the Werribee River.
Plans showed the land was subject to environmental significance and water inundation overlays and was also in a designated bushfire prone area.
Ballan's CFA training centre is just 1km from the site.
The landowners are listed as a couple from the Melbourne suburb of Rowville and the site currently has a home and sheds.
Planning documents from August 2023 said the site was close to Ballan Recreation Reserve (2.5km away) and Ballan and District Health and Care,which no longer exists but would have been 2.3km away.
The proposal is part of a pattern that is seeing Ballan lengthened east-west, but open paddocks still exist just 500m south of the main street.
The subject land sits within the Neighbourhood Residential Zone which aims to promote detached dwellings with front and side setbacks and garages that do not dominate the streetscape or dwelling.
Planning consultants said in a report to council that the infill development would allow the "country feel" streetscape of Ingliston Road to be largely maintained.
The proposed court would have a footpath, but pedestrians trying to walk the 2km into town could be forced to don gumboots for many years to come.
That section of Ingliston Road does not contain footpaths - or kerb-and-channel - which the consultants said could be provided by Moorabool Council.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.