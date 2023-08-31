The finalists have been set for a while now, but there's plenty of intrigue in this year's Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade Netball Finals. Greg Gliddon took a look at the six teams who will battle it out for this season's premiership.
DARLEY
14 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw
The form team of the season, but there has been some genuine concerns in the last few weeks with a draw at home against North Ballarat and a shock loss to Sunbury in the last game of the season.
Darley though seem to be the team to beat. They are strong all across the court and with Rebecca Hicks running the show in the goals, are a potent team capable of scoring more than 60 points in every game.
This goal shooting strength and the physicality of the mid-court gives them an edge and they justifiably finished clear on top of the ladder.
There is also the added motivation of last season's grand final defeat at the hands of North Ballarat.
Everything Darley has done this season has been built towards this finals series.
They open the finals with the biggest match of all against North Ballarat.
The winner of this game looks set for a good run, but for the loser it could be a tough road to make it through giving the form of the third placed side.
NORTH BALLARAT
13 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw
The reigning premiers have done very little wrong this season with their two losses both being narrow defeats to Darley and Sunbury, with their other dropped points a draw with the Devils.
There's nothing to suggest that North Ballarat isn't again in the running for the title. They should regain a host of players for the qualifying final on Saturday against Darley in a game that looks set to decide who has the easiest path into the grand final.
Coach Annie McCartin and her team know what it takes to perform in September, they are strong in all facets of the court.
Expectations are at North Ballarat that they will be right in the mix comes the final game of the season, but it won't be easy given the form of teams around them.
Win or lose on Saturday, they should have the talent to at least make a preliminary final and from that point, availability will be a huge part of whether they win another title this season,
SUNBURY
12 wins 4 losses
Without question the wildcard of this year's finals series, Sunbury has thrown a literal lion among the Roosters in recent weeks with victories over both North Ballarat and Darley.
It's undeniable form heading into the finals series. Last weekend it was 50 goals from just 62 attempts against Darley, but impressively they kept Darley to just 53 total shots on the day.
That midcourt dominance, led by Tayla Honey at centre, needs to again hit the mark throughout the finals series, but there's nothing to suggest they will drop off anytime soon.
The way the finals series is set up, the beauty of finishing the season third is if you get past the sixth-ranked team first of all, you only need to win one more match to play off in a grand final.
It means if Sunbury beats Lake Wendouree, it can go into the second semi final with a nothing to lose attitude, it's a great position for the club to be in and should ensure a strong finals campaign.
SEBASTOPOL
12 wins 4 losses
Most of the season, there didn't appear to be much between Sunbury, Redan and Sebastopol, but last week's shock result at Sunbury has seen the Burra move into a cut-throat elimination final with a familiar foe.
You don't have to go back far to see the last time Sebastopol matched up with Redan, in fact it was just last weekend. On that occasion it was a dominant performance from the Burra winning 45-32 and they should be able to carry that form on into at least the second week of the finals.
That's where it gets tricky. If Sunbury defeats Lake Wendouree, the Burra will be forced to play either North Ballarat or Darley, two teams they are yet to get across the line.
Right now, Sebastopol looks the fourth seed but if some results go their way in the first week, they are capable of anything.
REDAN
10 wins 5 losses 1 draw
The confidence would have been rocked at Redan by their 13-goal loss to Sebastopol last weekend.
But at least they don't have long to wait to get another opportunity.
Redan created plenty of opportunities in the last round but couldn't make them stick.
If they are genuinely going to topple the Burra in the first final, they will need to make every post a winner.
If you wipe that game off, the other time they clashed with Sebastopol, they got the win by three goals, winning a low-scoring contest 28-25.
That's the game they could look back at with some confidence.
A victory here will certainly prolong the season, and if the Lakers can upset Sunbury then the draw opens up and they'll have a second semi opportunity.
It'll be a tough climb for Redan but they are a team capable of at least making a preliminary final
LAKE WENDOUREE
9 wins 6 losses 1 draw
Lake Wendouree has been in a tricky position for a number of weeks.
They have been essentially stuck in sixth position for most of the second half of the year.
Their last month has seen big wins over teams outside the finals race, but importantly a recent 41-41 draw with Redan as well.
The Lakers have been the quiet achievers of the second half of the season and without question deserve to be on the starting line for the finals series.
While they are in great form, so too are their opponents in Sunbury. Sunbury's formline looks better, but there's no doubt the confidence will be high in the Lake Wendouree camp.
This final has potential to be closer than what many are expecting and Lake Wendouree certainly has the talent to match it with the Lions. How far they go after that though will be the question.
Saturday
Qualifying Final: Darley v North Ballarat @ Maddingley Park
Elimination Final: Sunbury v Lake Wendouree @ Eastern Oval
Sunday
Elimination Final: Sebastopol v Redan @ Eastern Oval
